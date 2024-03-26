The next Bachelorette is crowned in jaw-dropping twist!
Los Angeles, California - Ladies and gentlemen, we have crowned our new Bachelorette... and she's definitely not who you expected!
In Monday's finale of The Bachelor season 28, host Jesse Palmer kept fans on their toes with the looming announcement of our next lead.
But despite blatant hints that it would be Joey's runner-up, Daisy Kent, just about everyone's jaws dropped with the news that the next Bachelorette is actually Jenn Tran!
The 25-year-old Florida native was sent home just before hometowns, a departure from the show's usual choice of a heartbroken finalist.
Jenn was introduced by last year's Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who made another special appearance alongside her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko.
The choice blindsided many, as Maria Georgas had been the clear fan favorite, and Jenn's selection has some wondering whether Maria may have actually turned down the offer.
Daisy appeared to confirm that was the case for her, telling Jesse that she wasn't ready to date quite yet following her run on the show.
Regardless, Jenn's selection hails a big milestone for the Bachelor franchise, as she will be the first Asian American lead in its history.
Who is the new Bachelorette for season 21?
Jenn, who is currently working through school to become a physician assistant, hails from Miami and is of Vietnamese descent.
Though many enjoyed her during her time on the show, her elimination before the climactic end of the season left most baffled by the twist.
"Bruh for once i can say that the finale ACTUALLY shocked me… Jenn as the next bachelorette!???" one fan wrote.
"happy for jenn, pissed at bachelor nation for playing with our emotions," another said.
Despite the audience's reaction, it's not really that uncommon for The Bachelor to tap someone who wasn't a runner-up, and the star's bubbly personality just may be enough to win over even the most skeptical of viewers.
Jenn will to kick off her journey for love this July when season 21 of The Bachelorette begins.
Cover photo: Collage: Disney/Richard Middlesworth