The next Bachelorette is crowned in jaw-dropping twist!

Los Angeles, California - Ladies and gentlemen, we have crowned our new Bachelorette ... and she's definitely not who you expected!

Jenn Tran has been named the lead of The Bachelorette season 21, shocking many longtime fans of the show. © Disney/John Fleenor

In Monday's finale of The Bachelor season 28, host Jesse Palmer kept fans on their toes with the looming announcement of our next lead.

But despite blatant hints that it would be Joey's runner-up, Daisy Kent, just about everyone's jaws dropped with the news that the next Bachelorette is actually Jenn Tran!

The 25-year-old Florida native was sent home just before hometowns, a departure from the show's usual choice of a heartbroken finalist.

Jenn was introduced by last year's Bachelorette Charity Lawson, who made another special appearance alongside her fiancé, Dotun Olubeko.

The choice blindsided many, as Maria Georgas had been the clear fan favorite, and Jenn's selection has some wondering whether Maria may have actually turned down the offer.

Daisy appeared to confirm that was the case for her, telling Jesse that she wasn't ready to date quite yet following her run on the show.

Regardless, Jenn's selection hails a big milestone for the Bachelor franchise, as she will be the first Asian American lead in its history.