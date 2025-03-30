The Last of Us season 2 is more timely than ever, say stars: "People are stuck in the wheel of vengeance"

Los Angeles, California - When The Last of Us – the smash hit TV series about a post-apocalyptic society ravaged by a mass fungal infection – arrived on our screens in 2023, the real world was emerging from a pandemic.

Actor Pedro Pascal arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO Original Series The Last Of Us Season 2 held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on Monday in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Its timely premise evidently struck a chord, as the video game adaptation's debut season drew a record-breaking 32 million US viewers per episode, according to HBO.

Now season two, which premieres April 13 and hinges on themes of conflict and vengeance, will be equally relevant and prescient, promises returning star Pedro Pascal.

Part of the show's strength is its ability "to see human relationships under crisis and in pain, and intelligently draw political allegory, societal allegory, and base it off the world we're living in," said the actor, who plays lead character Joel.

"Storytelling is cathartic in so many ways... I think there's a very healthy and sometimes sick pleasure in that kind of catharsis – in a safe space," he told a recent press conference.

In the first season, smuggler Joel is forced to take teenage Ellie (Bella Ramsey) – seemingly the one human immune to the deadly cordyceps fungus – with him as he crosses the US seeking his brother.

Although fans of the original video games will know what to expect from season two, HBO is trying to keep plot details of the dark and gritty second installment under wraps.

A recent trailer makes clear that Joel and Ellie have come into conflict with each other, and a new character Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) is a soldier on a murderous rampage.

Gabriel Luna, who returns as Joel's brother Tommy, agreed with Pascal that "there's a huge catharsis element" to watching the second season at a time when, in the real world, conflicts are raging and alliances are fracturing.

"The first season, we made a story about a pandemic, fearing that maybe there was a fatigue. But I think the experience that everyone had just gave them an entry point to what we were doing," he said.

The second game, Luna said, is more about conflicts and how they start.