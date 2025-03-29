April movie + TV releases: The Last of Us, Minecraft, and more spring to the screen!

From The Last of Us season 2 to the Minecraft movie, there's a lot of fresh entertainment coming in April that will make spring even brighter!

April is bringing much more than showers with these fresh movies and TV shows coming this month!

April doesn't just have showers, as the entertainment coming this month is too good to miss! Spring isn't the only exciting thing on the horizon! This April, there are several new releases hitting the theaters, including the sequel to Ben Affleck's The Accountant and a first date gone very wrong. Meanwhile, TV fanatics – particularly fans of The Last of Us – should be seated when the second season of the HBO series hits the streaming app Max. Don't let those April showers get you down! Here are four unmissable releases coming this month.

A Minecraft Movie

(From l. to r.) Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jason Momoa must find their way back to reality in the gaming flick, A Minecraft Movie. Based on the iconic 2011 video game, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge star in the next big gaming adaption! The fantasy adventure follows four "misfits" who are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld – an eccentric wonderland that brings anything to life in cube form. The group must rely on expert gamer Steve – played by Black – if they want to return to reality. Will this adaption score among fans? Find out when A Minecraft Movie crashes into theaters on April 4!

Drop

Meghann Fahy plays single mother Violet who's first date turns deadly in the thriller Drop. © IMAGO / Landmark Media What happens when a woman looking for love ends up on the worst date of her life? Meghann Fahy plays widow and single mother Violet, whose date with seemingly-good-guy Henry – portrayed by Brandon Sklenar – turns deadly! Violet is faced with an impossible task after an unknown assailant terrorizes her with messages, telling the mom that if she doesn't kill her date, her kids will die. If you thought you had a bad first date, this thriller will make you think again! Will Violet follow through on the lethal task, or will she land in even more danger? Drop hits theaters everywhere on April 11.

The Last of Us season 2

Bella Ramsey returns as the immune Ellie in the second season of HBO's The Last of Us. © IMAGO / Avalon.red Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are back for more action in the second season of the HBO series The Last of Us. Following the critically acclaimed first season, Pascal and Ramsey reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie five years after the events of the previous season. Though the pair's bond has grown, they are still not out of the woods, with the fungal infection still at large and dangerous humans lurking about. This season will also introduce another fan-favorite character, Abby, played by Kaitlyn Denver. What dangers lie ahead for Joel and Ellie this time? Catch the premiere of The Last of Us season 2 on April 12 on HBO and Max.

The Accountant 2

Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff – AKA The Accountant – in the sequel to the 2016 action-thriller flick. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Ben Affleck returns as The Accountant in the sequel to the 2016 action-thriller! Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, who delivers justice in an unorthodox manner, but this time, his estranged brother Brax – played by John Bernthal – joins him. The brothers are tasked with solving a murder that hits close to home for Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina, portrayed by Cynthia Addai-Robinson. See Christian and his brother uncover lies, deception, and a deeper motive at play when The Accountant 2 lands in theaters everywhere on April 25!

