Will Ted Lasso return for another season after all?

London, UK - Rejoice, AFC Richmond fans! It looks like Ted Lasso might be getting a fourth season after all.

Acclaimed sports comedy Ted Lasso is reportedly eyeing a fourth season after debuting what appeared to be the series finale last year.

\Warner Bros. Television is taking steps to continue the hit Apple TV+ series after the Season 3 finale left the fate of the show uncertain.



The Los Angeles Times confirmed on Sunday that the studio picked up the options on three main cast members represented by the UK Performers Union Equity: Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), and Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent).

The Times reached out to representatives for Warner Bros. Television, Apple TV+ and several cast members for comment. Deadline was first to report the news.

Up next, the studio is expected to approach actors represented by the US performers union SAG-AFTRA, including Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), and Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis.



Other key players, including Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), might not return due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reported.

A Season 4 writers room is also in the process of being assembled, per Deadline, with production tentatively scheduled to launch in 2025.

Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as a goofy and disarmingly kind American football coach who moves to England to lead a professional soccer team despite knowing next to nothing about the game.