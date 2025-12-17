Timothée Chalamet reveals why he left Kylie Jenner solo at the 2025 Met Gala

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet dished on why he didn't attend this year's Met Gala with Kylie Jenner !

Timothée Chalamet (l.) said he was too "locked in" supporting his favorite NBA team to attend the 2025 Met Gala. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old defended his absence from fashion's biggest event while appearing on the podcast 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony on Monday.

While Kylie graced the Met carpet in a monochromatic Ferragamo gown to match the night's theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, Timothée shared that he was too "locked in" supporting the New York Knicks.

"That Knicks run last year, I think that was the most fun period of my life. Those four months, I'm not even kidding. Just the Garden being electric," the Wonka actor explained.

It's no secret that Timothée is a die-hard Knicks fan, and his girlfriend has even joined her man to support the team at a few NBA games, including several of New York's playoff matchups earlier this year.

When the Knicks aren't in the hunt for a championship, Kimothée have made plenty of red carpet appearances together.

The lovebirds, who began dating in 2023, recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of his newest film, Marty Supreme, in matching orange 'fits.

