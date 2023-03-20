Viral Video of the Day for March 20, 2023: Monkey whips up breakfast!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 viral video of the day to bring a smile to your face!

By Lena Grotticelli

Epic viral videos can make you chuckle, and can help you to take a pause amid endless scrolling. Here's one for the first day of spring that's sure to bring some entertainment your way.

It's Monkey Business Monday!

Monkey see, monkey do. This little one got its week going the right way by cooking a healthy breakfast – and it looks like the animal is pretty handy in the kitchen. (If you look closely, you can see some fancy nail polish, too!)

The chef stirs some butter and mushrooms, and whips up a tasty and wholesome morning meal.

At the end of the clip, the critter is seen enjoying the fruits of its labor with a monkey friend.

Check out this monkey business below:

This viral video of the day is sure to kick your morning off right with a monkey making breakfast.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/monkeywithlove

