Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family on a cruise ship takes trolling to the next level when they found one member snoozing and staged a fake emergency!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kiara Perfetto films as her family heads into the small cabin where the woman sleeps.
Without missing a beat, they put life jackets on and start yelling about an "emergency" while shaking her awake.
"Who ever back there crying need to be a actor," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kiaraperfetto