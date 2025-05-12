Viral Video of the Day for May 12, 2025: Family's cruise prank leaves sleeping member in total chaos!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family on a cruise ship takes trolling to the next level when they found one member snoozing and staged a fake emergency!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kiara Perfetto films as her family heads into the small cabin where the woman sleeps.

Without missing a beat, they put life jackets on and start yelling about an "emergency" while shaking her awake.

"Who ever back there crying need to be a actor," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

This family's cruise prank turned a nap into a full-blown panic attack!
This family's cruise prank turned a nap into a full-blown panic attack!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kiaraperfetto
