Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat had the most dramatic reaction to his owner accidentally spilling some water on him!
In the clip, the TikToker walks into her bedroom, where her cat is lying face down on the bed – clearly shunning her over the accident.
"I called CPS for him — no one should have to endure this," one user joked in the comments.
"Not only did you spill water on him, ur also recording his grief. I've reported this to the kitty authorities," another said.
Check out the hilarity:
