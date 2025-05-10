Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

Mattituck, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man decided to indulge in the local cuisine during a winery visit on Long Island, but things didn't go quite as planned!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Manny celebrates his first-ever oyster before taking a taste of it, which he clearly was not a fan of!

"….also mannys very last oyster," one user joked.

"The only appropriate reaction to trying oysters," another said.

Check out the hilarity:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man decided to indulge in the local cuisine during a winery visit on Long Island, but things didn't go quite as planned!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man decided to indulge in the local cuisine during a winery visit on Long Island, but things didn't go quite as planned!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmanuelllorente
Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him! Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2025: Cat hilariously reacts to owner spilling water on him!
Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail
Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers! Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers!
Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2025: Snoozing baby shocked awake in hilarious car wash clip! Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2025: Snoozing baby shocked awake in hilarious car wash clip!
Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2025: Mom's walk turns magical with baby deer "Bambi" hiding under stroller Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2025: Mom's walk turns magical with baby deer "Bambi" hiding under stroller
Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die" Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die"
Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2025: Little girl slays the runway with sassy strut Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2025: Little girl slays the runway with sassy strut
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2025: Mom catches daughter's epic "Defying Gravity" performance in backyard Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2025: Mom catches daughter's epic "Defying Gravity" performance in backyard

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmanuelllorente

More on Viral Video of the Day: