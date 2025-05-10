Viral Video of the Day for May 10, 2025: Oyster taste test goes hilariously wrong
Mattituck, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man decided to indulge in the local cuisine during a winery visit on Long Island, but things didn't go quite as planned!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Manny celebrates his first-ever oyster before taking a taste of it, which he clearly was not a fan of!
"….also mannys very last oyster," one user joked.
"The only appropriate reaction to trying oysters," another said.
Check out the hilarity:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@emmanuelllorente