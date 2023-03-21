Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2023: Furious penguins kick up a wild fuss

Nothing screams entertainment quite like watching the interactions between humans and animals . We found the perfect viral clip to make your Tuesday terrific.

This colony of penguins at the Odense Zoo in Denmark was not too happy about relocating to their newly renovated exhibit.

While being guided by their handlers, the penguins showed their displeasure by grunting and honking.

Once loaded onto a cart, they are seen in the clip being escorted away past a very curious tiger.

Some users made hilarious comments, like, "That's probably the only tiger to ever see a penguin" and "This was set up and filmed like The Office and I really enjoyed that."

Waddle down to the video below: