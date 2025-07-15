Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2025: Wife leaves husband napping – and returns to find him in the ocean!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one beach nap turned into an accidental "horror movie" scene – and the internet can't stop laughing!

In the hilarious clip, a woman leaves her husband napping peacefully on the beach with his chair just barely in the water.

When she returns three hours later, he's still fast asleep – now neck-deep in the ocean with his chair completely underwater!

"He went from resting peacefully to almost resting in peace," one viewer jokingly commented.

Check it out: