Viral Video of the Day for July 15, 2025: Wife leaves husband napping – and returns to find him in the ocean!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one beach nap turned into an accidental "horror movie" scene – and the internet can't stop laughing!
In the hilarious clip, a woman leaves her husband napping peacefully on the beach with his chair just barely in the water.
When she returns three hours later, he's still fast asleep – now neck-deep in the ocean with his chair completely underwater!
"He went from resting peacefully to almost resting in peace," one viewer jokingly commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rhcobb84