Viral Video of the Day for March 23, 2023: Dog of all trades

A majestic dog on TikTok stole the spotlight with his calming and playful attitude. Check out today's Viral Video of the Day to get your Thursday started!

This Golden Retriever named Tucker might just be the most beautiful dog on TikTok!

As many dog owners are aware, some pups just like to go with the flow and enjoy their day the way they want to.

TikTok user @tuckerbudzyn showed off his adorable Golden Retriever named Tucker and the various personalities he exhibits throughout his day.



In the 34-second clip, we see "Rub on everything Tucker," which features the doggo rubbing his body on a pool cover, walls, and rugs around his owner's house. Next, we see "Majestic Tucker," which showcases videos of the Golden looking as ferocious as Sasha Fierce while getting his fur blow-dried. Lastly, we see "Winnie The Pooh Tucker" which shows his bear-like appearance when his ears are folded.

TikTok users could not get enough of this precious pup. One user commented "Tucker has my whole heart," and another reacted with "I have to know why! Like I know it's because he's happy, but I want to crawl inside his cute little brain and know the joy of rubs!"

Check out the incredibly cute and majestic video of Tucker below: