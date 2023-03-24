Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2023: Curious Cockapoo

Some dogs on TikTok are just too cute not to share, especially this Cockapoo named Dottie. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

Isn't it adorable when dogs tilt their heads out of curiousity?

A beautiful doggo named Dottie captured the hearts of thousands on TikTok with this hilarious clip.

The video shows the pup sitting on the kitchen floor. She tilts her head to a funny audio clip that might just make you LOL - and give you a small history lesson at the same time.

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the silly girl, commenting, "But I'm just a baby" and "With this pretty face? No. I don't think so."

Check out the blissfully ignorant pup below: