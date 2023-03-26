Viral Video of the Day for March 26, 2023: Stop the chicken game!

Sometimes, the most fun viral videos are the simplest form of entertainment . Case in point: this TikTok- game crossover that puts users to the test.

Who knew TikTok videos could be games too?

This vid has become both amusing and frustrating at the same time, as a sense of pride simply won't let you stop until you've nailed the feisty animal taunting you.

"Stop the chicken in the right moment," the video asks, as a chicken is seen running across the screen.

For some reason, we've found ourselves lingering on this clip and pressing pause for way longer than we hoped.

It appears others are too, as the video has been viewed over 1.4 million times. Users have flocked to the comments section to report their results: "OMG I did it!" wrote one. "Third try," commented another.

How many times does it take you to hit the mark? We'll wait: