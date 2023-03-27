Viral Video of the Day for March 27, 2023: "Croissant girlie" dog

Finding the funniest dog video on TikTok might sound like a challenge, but this one may take the cake.

Who knew dogs loved croissants as much as humans do?

In this clip, a sweet doggo named Guava shows off her jumping skills while frolicking in a California field.

What truly makes the video brilliant is its audio, which is essentially a voice reading a diary entry about wanting to buy and eat a "quissant."

With over 14 million views and 4 million likes and counting, TikTok users could not get over this bouncy girlie.

Check out the comedic cutie below: