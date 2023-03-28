Viral Video of the Day for March 28, 2023: Random act of honesty

Random entertainment is always the best, especially on TikTok - like this hilarious interview interaction on the streets of London.

Who knew honesty could cause so much laughter?

This viral vid between an interviewer and a random passerby in London is truly erratic and hysterical.

The interviewer walks up to a random man in a black coat and abruptly asks, "Would you ever start your own business?"

"No," replies the interviewee, without a second to think of the proposed question.

"Why not?" the interviewer asks. "Lazy," the man replied just as quick.

The sassy attitude of the interviewee threw TikTok viewers off guard, resulting in comments like, "What a legend" and "He looks so intimidating but sounds so friendly."

Check out the priceless interaction below: