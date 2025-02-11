Did Duolingo really just kill off its viral owl mascot?

Los Angeles, California - In a shocking move, Duolingo has declared its mascot, Duo the owl, has died.

Duolingo has shocked fans by seemingly killing off its beloved green owl mascot, but what's really going on with the language-learning app? © Collage: Screenshot/X/@duolingo

On Tuesday, the language-learning app announced the death of its beloved green owl, Duo.

A dramatic post on Duolingo's official social media accounts confirmed the mascot's passing, stating, "Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully."

"Tbh, he probably died waiting for you to do your lesson, but what do we know."

Naturally, fans were left in disbelief, mourning the supposedly dead owl while questioning whether this was just another clever marketing ploy.

Duolingo also hilariously added that fans can leave their credit card information in the comments to sign up for Duolingo Max "in his memory."

The statement ended with a subtle nod toward Duolingo's fave pop star, "We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time."

When asked to comment about the entire ordeal, Duolingo reflected on the owl's generous contributions while hinting at a possible rebirth.