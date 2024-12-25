Here's how an "ugly" little gingerbread plush became the most wanted toy of the year!

A small, "ugly" plush toy became the most wanted toy of the year – and a viral internet sensation in its own right! Here's how it all came about.

When 18-year-old Devin Silva went to get an ice cream late one evening, they spotted "Cookie" the Beanie Baby plush toy on a shelf in the supermarket.

The cuddly toy has a mischievous smile, giant blue eyes, a red nose, multi-colored buttons, and white decorations that look like icing.

At first, Devin found it unappealing, even calling it ugly – but then their sibling accused them of hurting the little creature's feelings!

As the New York Post reported, Devin ended up buying the little guy, unaware that it would soon become an internet sensation.

After Devin bought the stuffed animal for a few dollars, they began documenting the daily life of the curious-looking "Cookie" via X.

"Once I saw people loved Cookie so much, I thought everybody would enjoy seeing more of him," Devin said..

"I simply just posted what was going on in my life! With Cookie by my side of course."