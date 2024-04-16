Meta oversight board tests deepfake porn policy on two high-profile cases

Menlo Park, California - Meta 's oversight board said Tuesday it is scrutinizing the social media titan's deepfake porn policies through the lens of two case studies.

Meta's oversight board will take a look at its policies to counteract the spread of deepfake porn images on its platforms. © IMAGO / CFOTO

The move by what is referred to as a Meta "supreme court" for content moderation disputes comes just months after the widespread sharing of explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift on X.



The Meta board picked its two cases, regarding images shared on Instagram and Facebook, to "assess whether Meta's policies and its enforcement practices are effective at addressing explicit AI-generated imagery," it said in the release.

The board can make recommendations regarding the social media giant's deepfake porn policies, but it is up to the tech firm to actually make any changes.

The first case taken up by the Meta Oversight Board involves an AI-generated image of a nude woman posted on Instagram. The woman pictured resembled a public figure in India, sparking complaints from users in that country. Meta left the image up, later saying it did so in error, the board said.

The second case involves a picture posted to a Facebook group devoted to AI creations. That image depicted a nude woman resembling "an American public figure" with a man groping one of her breasts, the board said in a release. The board did not name the woman, who it said was identified in a caption on the synthetic image at issue.

Meta removed the image for violating its harassment policy, and the user who posted the content appealed the decision, according to the board.