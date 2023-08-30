Meta says it disrupted two massive "covert influence operations"

Menlo Park, California - Facebook 's parent company Meta said it disrupted two of the world's largest known cross-platform covert influence operations, originating in China and Russia .

The company said it took down more than 7,700 Facebook accounts, nearly 1,000 pages, 15 groups, and 15 Instagram accounts that were part of a network originating in China, "for violating our policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior."



The network targeted regions around the world including the US, Taiwan, Australia, the UK, Japan, and global Chinese-speaking audiences.

The network "appears to be the largest known cross-platform covert influence operation in the world," said a Tuesday statement signed by chief information security officer Guy Rosen.

The operation "included positive commentary about China and its province Xinjiang and criticisms of the United States, Western foreign policies, and critics of the Chinese government including journalists and researchers," a Meta threat report said.

"Our investigation found links to individuals associated with Chinese law enforcement. We were also able to link this network to the so-called 'Spamouflage' operation and its many separate clusters of spammy activity that Meta and our peers have been taking down since 2019," the report continued.