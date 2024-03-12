Andrew Tate arrested in Romania again on new sex assault charges

Bucharest, Romania - Far-right influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Romania again, this time over British sex offense charges, police said on Tuesday.

Andrew Tate was arrested by Romanian police on Tuesday over sex offense charges filed in Britain. © via REUTERS

Romanian authorities said in a statement that they executed "two European arrest warrants issued by the UK judicial authorities for the committing of sexual offenses, of exploitation of persons on the territory of the UK".



A Bucharest court of appeals is expected to rule later on Tuesday whether to extend their detention.

Tate – a self-described misogynist with a large online presence – is awaiting trial in Romania along with his brother on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal group to sexually exploit women.

Tate's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that the pair has been "under arrest" since Monday evening, adding that the warrants were "issued by (the) Westminster Magistrates Court".

In this case, the charges date back to "2012-2015" and "include allegations of sexual aggression" that the spokesperson insisted had already been dismissed. The brothers "unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system."

In June 2023, lawyers for four women threatened Tate with a lawsuit in the British courts over allegations of sexual assault, serving the former kickboxer with legal papers by British law firm McCue Jury and Partners.



The women, now in their late twenties and early thirties, say the crimes took place in the 2010s, when Tate was based in Britain.