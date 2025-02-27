Andrew Tate leaves Romania on flight to US amid claims of Trump administration's pressure

Bucharest, Romania - Far-right influencer Andrew Tate, facing charges of human trafficking and rape in Romania, left for the US on Thursday, airport sources told AFP.

Andrew Tate reportedly boarded a flight to the US on Thursday, leaving Romania, where he is accused of running a sex trafficking ring. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

Romanian prosecutors allege that former kickboxer Tate, his brother Tristan, and two women set up a criminal organization in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims.

The siblings, who have a British and American nationality, insist they are innocent.

The Romanian anti-organized crime squad DIICOT said the two brothers, who left for the US together, remained "under judicial supervision" and had to "appear before the judicial authorities at every summons".

"Violation in bad faith of the obligations incumbent on them may lead to the replacement of judicial control with a higher custodial measure," DIICOT said.

Romanian aviation news media BoardingPass said "a Gulfstream G550 private jet took off from Bucharest, Romania, bound for Fort Lauderdale" just after 6:00 AM local time (00:00 AM ET).

"The flight... will be operated non-stop and will last 12 hours," it added.