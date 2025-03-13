Shocking video of US influencer stealing baby wombat triggers outrage in Australia

Sydney, Australia - A shocking video that emerged showing an American influencer stealing a baby wombat from its mother has triggered outrage from Australian authorities.

The video shows influencer Sam Jones walk up to a wombat and her baby, pick up the baby, and walk back to her car while a male voice laughs.

After presenting the wombat to the camera, Jones declares, "I caught a baby wombat," as the man jokes about its mother being in distress over her baby being taken.

Clearly frightened, the baby is squealing and squeaking, while its mother chases Jones down and then runs away in fear. Eventually, Jones puts the baby wombat down by the side of the road and it quickly flees.

Throughout the video, Jones is holding the wombat by its armpits in a way that could have potentially harmed the animal and was certainly very uncomfortable and frightening for it.

To make matters somehow even worse, Jones doesn't even bother putting the baby off the road, placing it at risk of getting hit and killed by a car.

"Look at the mother," the man can be heard saying in between laughs. "It's like – oh it's chasing after her... Nah he's alright."