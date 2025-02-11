Andrew Tate to face serious charges in the US after American woman files complaint

Palm Beach, Florida - Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are now facing serious charges in the US after a woman filed a complaint in Florida.

An American woman recently filed a complaint alleging that influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate conspired to traffic her for sex work. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

According to The New York Times, the woman (23) filed a complaint on Monday, alleging the brothers conspired to traffic her for sex work.

The woman, who is referred to as "Jane Doe" in court documents, claimed she and Tristan became romantically involved while he was visiting Miami in 2021.

By 2022, he convinced her to be with him in Romania, but upon arriving, she quickly became concerned that she was "lured" there "on false pretenses."

She claimed she lived with several other women during that time who the brothers tasked with producing OnlyFans content and coerced into group sex.

Last year, she reported the allegations to Romanian officials, and the brothers sued her for defamation, which she said in her complaint was an attempt to "bully and harass" her into recanting her story.

Dani Pinter, the senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and attorney representing Doe, told the Times that she is looking forward to the court battle, as she believes "evidence and facts – not narratives – will decide the outcome."

