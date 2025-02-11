Andrew Tate to face serious charges in the US after American woman files complaint
Palm Beach, Florida - Influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are now facing serious charges in the US after a woman filed a complaint in Florida.
According to The New York Times, the woman (23) filed a complaint on Monday, alleging the brothers conspired to traffic her for sex work.
The woman, who is referred to as "Jane Doe" in court documents, claimed she and Tristan became romantically involved while he was visiting Miami in 2021.
By 2022, he convinced her to be with him in Romania, but upon arriving, she quickly became concerned that she was "lured" there "on false pretenses."
She claimed she lived with several other women during that time who the brothers tasked with producing OnlyFans content and coerced into group sex.
Last year, she reported the allegations to Romanian officials, and the brothers sued her for defamation, which she said in her complaint was an attempt to "bully and harass" her into recanting her story.
Dani Pinter, the senior vice president at the National Center on Sexual Exploitation and attorney representing Doe, told the Times that she is looking forward to the court battle, as she believes "evidence and facts – not narratives – will decide the outcome."
Misogynistic influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate hit with new charges
In recent years, both brothers – but most notably Andrew – have built a reputation pushing misogynistic rhetoric.
In Romania and Britain, the Tates and several of their cohorts are also facing similar charges, which include the trafficking and sexual assault of a minor.
They have maintained their innocence, arguing women are trying to take advantage of them because of their fame and fortune.
A lawyer representing the brothers called the allegations against them "absolutely hilarious" and said there was "no chance in hell" that Doe would win the case.
Despite their notorious reputations, Andrew recently announced he will be running to be Prime Minister of the UK under his newly created "BRUV" party.
Cover photo: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP