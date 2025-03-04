Florida attorney general escalates legal trouble for Andrew and Tristan Tate

Miami, Florida - Florida's attorney general said Tuesday that a criminal investigation has been opened into self-described misogynist influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, who flew to the state last week from Romania, where they faced rape and human trafficking charges .

Florida's attorney general said a criminal investigation had been opened into self-described misogynist influencer Andrew Tate (r.) and his brother, Tristan. © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

"These guys have publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world," James Uthmeier said in comments posted online by a reporter with EW Scripps broadcasting.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and we're going to use every tool we have to ensure that justice is served," he said.

Andrew Tate arrived in the US on Thursday – the first time he has been out of Romania since his 2022 arrest.

Prosecutors in the eastern European country allege that Tate (38), his brother Tristan (36), and two women set up a criminal organization in Romania and Britain in early 2021 and sexually exploited several victims.

Andrew Tate, speaking to reporters after arriving in Fort Lauderdale last week, said he and his brother have "yet to be convicted of any crime in our lives ever."

"We live in a democratic society where it's innocent until proven guilty, and I think my brother and I are largely misunderstood," he said.

The government in Bucharest said the Tates, who have British and US nationalities and have been under judicial supervision in Romania, need to return to court on March 24, with a no-show potentially leading to "preventive arrest."

Four British women, who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control in a separate civil case in the United Kingdom, recently voiced concern that the US government would help the Tates escape.