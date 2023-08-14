Bobbi Althoff deletes Drake interview as fans speculate about potential beef

Los Angeles, California - It looks like the Energy between Drake and rising influencer Bobbi Althoff has turned bad after the two reportedly unfollowed each other on social media – and that's just the start of the apparent drama!

Drake and Bobbi Althoff have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and the podcaster's interview with the hip hop star has been removed from her TikTok page. © Collage: IMAGO / Aton Chile & screenshot/TikTok/bobbialthoff

Bobbi Althoff, the quirky personality behind The Really Good Podcast, has been making waves with her irreverent and hilariously deadpan approach to celebrity interviews.

Despite being just six episodes into the project, the mom-of-two has managed to bring on big names like Tyga and Mark Cuban.

But Bobbi's biggest coup by far has been Drake, whom she managed to secure by sliding into his DMs after he liked one of her videos.

The resulting, typically offbeat interview – staged in a bed, with both stars under the covers – blew TikTok away, racking up almost 30 million views. But as of Monday, it can no longer be found on Bobbi's page.

Fans also noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram in what seems to be a thick slice of developing beef.

As far as reasons for a falling out go, speculation is rife. Some suggested that Drake might have taken offense to Bobbi's TikTok showing her (at best) lukewarm reaction to his show in Inglewood, California, last weekend.

Others point to a potential turning point in the interview itself. Towards the end of their conversation, Bobbi offhandedly mentions that she missed her daughter's first birthday to fly out and interview him. Drake seems genuinely shocked at the admission, calling it "dark" and "horrible parenting."