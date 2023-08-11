TikTok star Bobbi Althoff ups social media game with deadpan rapper interviews
Influencer Bobbi Althoff has taken social media by storm with her recent viral rapper interviews, but the TikTok star has been creating content on the platform for longer than many might have realized.
Anyone who has spent significant time on TikTok will likely recognize Althoff from her deadpan videos about parenting over the past few years, but the creator has reached new heights with her show, The Really Good Podcast.
Chatting with the likes of Drake and Lil Yachty, the 26-year-old has taken over social media with her hilariously stoic interviews that are a far cry from her original parenting content.
Even when she was primarily posting about motherhood, Althoff has seemingly been forever committed to the bit.
After all, she convinced at least half the internet that she actually named her daughter Richard (she has only doubled down on the gag since welcoming her second daughter, aptly named Concrete).
In her latest celebrity interviews, Althoff has gone viral for her ability to avoid breaking character even when pushed by her famous guests.
How did Bobbi Althoff go viral?
Since posting her first video in 2021, the mom-of-two has amassed over 5 million followers on TikTok (@bobbialthoff).
Her popularity has reached new levels thanks to the new interviews, with the snippets shared on TikTok earning millions of likes a piece.
Her conversation with Drake largely put the podcast on the map, with one clip of the interview earning nearly 30 million views on TikTok.
Each interview puts Althoff's quiet, droll persona on full display with every question, and with many of the guests matching her dedication to sarcasm, the show has quickly set itself apart from the ceaseless stream of podcasts hitting TikTok users' FYPs.
"I've always done this character, which is dry humor. And I was like, I'm just going to bring her along for a podcast," she told TODAY, explaining how she went from initially just making TikToks about motherhood to becoming a certified celebrity magnet.
Along with Drake and Lil Yachty, Althoff has also interviewed Mark Cuban, Armani White, Funny Marco, and Rick Glassman – mostly by just daring to ask whether they'd be on her show.
After asking Drake if he's the one "married to Kylie Jenner," Althoff is set to finally learn who Tyga is with her next episode of The Really Good Podcast dropping on Thursday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bobbialthoff