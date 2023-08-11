TikTok star Bobbi Althoff ups social media game with deadpan rapper interviews

Influencer Bobbi Althoff has taken social media by storm with her recent viral rapper interviews, but the TikTok star has been creating content on the platform for longer than many might have realized.

TikTok star Bobbi Althoff has reached staggering new heights of popularity thanks to her viral rapper interviews. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bobbialthoff

Anyone who has spent significant time on TikTok will likely recognize Althoff from her deadpan videos about parenting over the past few years, but the creator has reached new heights with her show, The Really Good Podcast.

Chatting with the likes of Drake and Lil Yachty, the 26-year-old has taken over social media with her hilariously stoic interviews that are a far cry from her original parenting content.

Even when she was primarily posting about motherhood, Althoff has seemingly been forever committed to the bit.

After all, she convinced at least half the internet that she actually named her daughter Richard (she has only doubled down on the gag since welcoming her second daughter, aptly named Concrete).

In her latest celebrity interviews, Althoff has gone viral for her ability to avoid breaking character even when pushed by her famous guests.