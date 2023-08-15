Bobbi Althoff teases major update amid Drake beef speculation

Los Angeles, California - Social media influencer Bobbi Althoff, creator of The Really Good Podcast, has hinted at a special announcement coming soon!

Up-and-coming influencer Bobbi Althoff has hinted at a huge announcement coming next week! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bobbialthoff, knowyourmeme.com

Despite her brief podcast history, the young mom has managed to score interviews with big celebs, including Tyga and Mark Cuban.

Her quirky and hilariously dry Drake interview, with almost 30 million TikTok views, mysteriously disappeared from her page over the weekend, sparking feud rumors between the two.

Fans also discovered the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding to the intrigue.

Yet instead of dispelling the drama, Althoff took to her Instagram story to hint at something major.

"Big announcement coming next Monday," her post read on Tuesday.

"Set a reminder because you guys will not want to miss this," she added, followed by, "9am someone's time zone."

Some fans think the big news might clear the air on the Drake drama, however, others don't think we'll know the truth anytime soon.

One Instagram user stated, "Something definitely happened because her friends don’t follow him either- the two girls she usually posts in her stories or on her page. They used to, but also stopped."

Could her next big announcement add fuel to the fire? Or put out the flames?