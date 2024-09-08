Infamous YouTube "villain" Nikocado Avocado shocks fans with 250-pound weight loss!

Los Angeles, California - After a long period of silence on his popular YouTube channel, offbeat food influencer Nikocado Avocado has finally returned to his fans... and left everyone speechless. The formerly obese internet star is almost unrecognizable in his new videos, having lost more than 250 lbs!

Nikocado Avocado (32) lost more than 100 kilos in less than two years. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Nikocado Avocado

32-year-old Nicholas Perry, aka infamous YouTube personality Nikocado Avocado, posted his last video for the time being on his main channel of four million viewers at the beginning of February.

In 2016, he started making so-called mukbang videos, a trend in which people film themselves eating oversized portions of food.

Since then, not only has the Ukrainian-born American's following grown – but so has his waist size.

Nikocado Avocado has complained about health problems due to his diet and weight over the years, and his fans began to worry more and more about him.

He finally started to lose weight in early 2023. However, the former violinist later posted videos in which he pretended to have given up losing weight again.

It all turned out to be a hoax, however! He has actually been sticking to his diet rigorously for the past two years.

In a video posted on his second channel on Saturday, he explained that all his recent videos had been pre-produced.

Shortly before, he posted his first video in seven months on his main channel and surprised his fans with his amazing transformation!