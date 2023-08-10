Influencer Lil Tay is "not dead" as apparent hoax baffles social media

Los Angeles, California - Social media star Lil Tay is not dead, despite a devastating statement posted to the 14-year-old's Instagram account on Wednesday.

Lil Tay is alive despite reports spread on Wednesday that the teenage influencer had died. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/liltay (TAG24 Edit)

The internet was shocked on Wednesday when a post on Lil Tay's Instagram page announced the sudden and tragic deaths of the internet star and her 21-year-old brother, Jason Tian.



Lil Tay, known for being the "biggest flexer of the century," took over social media when she was just nine years old, resulting in fame at a very young age.

The post, which didn't specify its source, said the two had died and that the family was in shock.

However, TMZ has since reported that Lil Tay and her brother are, in fact, not dead after all.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," she told TMZ.

Apparently, her account was hacked by a third party, and she spent most of her time yesterday answering phone calls from distressed family members who thought she passed.