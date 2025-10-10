Twitch streamer sends urgent warning after tattoo infection sends him to the hospital

West Orange, New Jersey - Twitch streamer and music producer PlaqueBoyMax is back to making content again after spending three weeks in hospital due to a tattoo that got severely infected.

Twitch streamer and music producer PlaqueBoyMax had to spend three weeks in hospital when his tattoo got severely infected. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/@plaqueboymax

Maxwell Elliot Dent, known by most as PlaqueBoyMax, was hospitalized on September 15 when he woke up with extreme pain in his shoulder.

After making his way to the emergency room and seeking treatment, it turned out that his new tattoo had become severely infected and was in desperate need of medical attention.

Maxwell claimed in one video from the hospital that the pain had "hurt like hell" to the point that he could "barely walk," and that his medical team had "never seen an infection like this."

After weeks of treatment, Maxwell has now revealed that the infection was caused by his own failure to keep his tattoo properly clean.

"I guess, bro, that I wasn't taking care of my tattoo," Maxwell revealed in one video. "It got super badly infected or some bulls**t, bro, which is crazy, bro."

Maxwell seems to have now made a more-or-less full recovery and is back to making content on Twitch and elsewhere after overcoming the ordeal.

He said that while he's still going to get tattoos, he will be extra careful about keeping them clean and sanitized.

"Be careful when y'all get tattoos," Maxwell said. "Make sure y'all take care of y'all skin, because the s**t will f**k you up, bro."