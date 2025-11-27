TikTok star Tini Younger shares devastating news amid pregnancy with twins

Maryland - TikToker Tineke "Tini" Younger has shared some tragic news about her pregnancy: she and her husband have lost one of their twins.

Tini Younger (r.) has announced that she and her husband have lost one of their twins. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@tiniyounger

"This isn't the post I ever thought I would share once the twins came," the 24-year-old wrote via Instagram.

"Unfortunately earlier this week we lost our sweet girl Arya (Baby A)," she explained.

In the 36th week of pregnancy, Tini suffered a serious complication when her placenta detached prematurely, which can be life-threatening for both the child and the mother.

Sadly, this led to the death of little Arya.

Under the photo of herself and husband Antoine Wright Jr., Tini wrote, "Arya will always be celebrated."

A small glimmer of hope has emerged in this devastating time, though, as she shared that Arya's twin "is doing really good and breathing on her own."