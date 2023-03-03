YouTube star Markiplier inks major deal and big moves ahead

Beverly Hills, California - YouTube star Markiplier is making some major moves as he expands his projects beyond the internet.

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, has over 34 million YouTube subscribers. © Alberto E. Rodriguez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Deadline, the 33-year-old influencer has signed with United Talent Agency (UTA) after having previously been represented by WME.

Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, is set to embark on several exciting projects across film, television, publishing, and more.

The agency move comes after news of a new TV series based on his podcast, The Edge of Sleep. Fischbach will star in and executive produce the project. Analeigh Tipton and Eve Harlow will also join the cast.

The harrowing thriller is the story of a night watchman who leaves his shift one day only to learn that everyone who went to sleep the previous night died. Deadline reports that the show has already been filmed and will be shopped to networks and streaming services this spring.

Fischbach recently gained mainstream attention at the Children's and Family Emmy Awards late last year, where he was nominated for Outstanding Interactive Media for his YouTube series In Space with Markiplier.

Amid all the exciting projects, Markiplier continues to impress his 34 million subscribers with regular gameplay content.