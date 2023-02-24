The top 3 Markiplier videos you have to watch

Mark Fischbach, better known by his YouTube alias Markiplier , has been a dominant presence in the gaming world for over a decade.

Mark Fischbach, better known as Markiplier, has over 34 million subscribers on YouTube. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@markiplier

The 33-year-old kicked off his channel in 2012, and he's amassed over 34 million subscribers since.

With content ranging from video game streaming to hilarious comedy skits, Markiplier has garnered an impressively loyal base since his debut.

He's even made a mark in the mainstream too, having been nominated at last year's Children's and Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Interactive Media award for his YouTube original series In Space With Markiplier.

It can be hard to know where to begin with his extensive amount of content, but the streaming star has a few must-see videos for any true fan.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to Markiplier's channel, these are the videos you can't miss!