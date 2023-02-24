The top 3 Markiplier videos you have to watch
Mark Fischbach, better known by his YouTube alias Markiplier, has been a dominant presence in the gaming world for over a decade.
The 33-year-old kicked off his channel in 2012, and he's amassed over 34 million subscribers since.
With content ranging from video game streaming to hilarious comedy skits, Markiplier has garnered an impressively loyal base since his debut.
He's even made a mark in the mainstream too, having been nominated at last year's Children's and Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Interactive Media award for his YouTube original series In Space With Markiplier.
It can be hard to know where to begin with his extensive amount of content, but the streaming star has a few must-see videos for any true fan.
Whether you're a long-time fan or new to Markiplier's channel, these are the videos you can't miss!
Warning: Scariest game in years | Five Nights at Freddy's – Part 1 (2014)
The chilling survival game Five Nights at Freddy's has become a staple of Markiplier's gaming content.
His first-ever stream of the game has garnered over 100 million views since it was uploaded eight years ago, and there's really no better spot for new viewers to begin diving into his channel.
Fischbach's impeccable comedic timing and hilarious reactions make these videos practically addictive for gaming fans.
Markiplier has over 100 videos about Five Nights at Freddy's, including several reaction compilations perfect for quick laughs.
Try Not To Laugh Challenge
Though Markiplier is certainly best known for his video game content, he's proven his versatility by racking up millions of views on a wide range of videos.
While his sense of humor is apparent in his gaming videos, he highlights it perfectly in his "Try Not To Laugh Challenge" series.
In each installment, he watches various viral videos while trying to stifle any laughter.
With the series, Markiplier expands his appeal beyond the gaming world and highlights his charismatic personality in amusing fashion.
Draw My Life
Stepping away from his usual video format, Markiplier celebrated his 1,000th YouTube video with a moving "Draw My Life" vlog.
The trend sees creators use a dry-erase board to illustrate the narrative of their life story.
Markiplier doesn't hold back as he dives deep into the emotional impact of pivotal points in his life, including his parents' divorce, his father's death, and his own mental health challenges.
The simplistic format, paired with a striking reflection on the many hardships of life, allowed fans to connect with the creator on a new level and showed exactly why he has earned such a loyal fanbase.
Markiplier's "Draw My Life" has been viewed over 30 million times.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@markiplier