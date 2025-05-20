YouTube star Ms. Rachel defends advocating for children of Gaza: "Your silence will be remembered"

At first glance, the Instagram profile of Ms. Rachel fits the image of an influencer who has won millions of devoted subscribers for her sing-songy educational content for toddlers and parenting tips.

Social media star Ms. Rachel (l.) recently defended her advocacy for the children of Gaza, saying that it instead "should be controversial to not say anything." © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@msrachelforlittles

In a pink hairband and denim dungarees, the 42-year-old mother-of-two doles out advice on potty training kids and moral support for struggling parents – always with a reassuring smile.

So it was an abrupt shift last year when she began speaking out about the plight of children in Gaza, peppering her account with appeals for aid that sowed discord among followers and spurred calls for a federal investigation.

"I think it should be controversial to not say anything," she said in a recent interview with independent anchor Mehdi Hassan, of the backlash against her fundraising and advocacy.

"It's sad that people try to make it controversial when you speak out for children that are facing immeasurable suffering. Silence wasn't a choice for me," she added.

That compulsion has put a spotlight on the beloved figure in millions of households, the American early childhood educator and social media sensation known offline as Rachel Accurso.

The fallout comes at a perilous moment for children in the war-battered Palestinian enclave, where aid has only just begun to trickle in after Israel cut it off for weeks, and where aid groups have sounded the alarm over food shortages and famine.

But the backlash against her activism – which she has aimed at parents on social media, rather than in her videos for children – reflects broader polarization in the US over Israel's ongoing assault that has swept campuses, offices, and society at large.