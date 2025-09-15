Bessent gives update on TikTok deal with China amid trade talks

Madrid, Spain - The US is "very close" to a deal with China to settle their dispute over TikTok , Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday as the two sides resumed trade talks in Madrid.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent arrives to the foreign ministry in Madrid ahead of trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. © THOMAS COEX / AFP

Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng opened the latest round of discussions in Madrid on Sunday, seeking to narrow differences on trade and technology that have strained relations between the world's two largest economies.

The meetings are expected to continue through Wednesday – the deadline for TikTok to find a buyer or face a ban.

"On the TikTok deal itself, we're very close to resolving the issue," Bessent told reporters as he arrived at Spain's foreign ministry for a second day of talks.

"If we don't reach an agreement on TikTok, it doesn't affect the overall relationship between the two countries. It's still very good at the highest levels," he added.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.