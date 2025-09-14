US and China kick off latest trade summit in Madrid as TikTok deadline approaches

Madrid, Spain - China kicked off trade talks with US officials in Madrid on Sunday, Beijing's state media and the Spanish government said.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent arrives at the foreign ministry in Madrid ahead of trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid on Sunday. © THOMAS COEX / AFP

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and senior Chinese officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng, will discuss economic and trade issues, as well as TikTok, both sides have confirmed.

"The Chinese and US delegations convened here on Sunday for talks on economic and trade issues," the official Xinhua news agency said in a report from the Spanish capital.

The Chinese delegation will be in Madrid until Wednesday, Chinese officials have said.

Trade tensions between Beijing and Washington have been on a rollercoaster ride in 2025, with both sides slapping escalating tariffs on each other.

At one point this year, tit-for-tat US-China tariffs reached triple digits on both sides, snarling supply chains.

Since then, Washington and Beijing have reached an agreement to de-escalate tensions, temporarily lowering tariffs to 30% on the US side and 10% on China's part.

In August, they delayed the threatened reimposition of higher tariffs on each other's exports for another 90 days – meaning the pause on steeper duties will be in place until November 10.

Top leaders from both countries will also discuss their TikTok dispute during the meetings.

On Friday, China urged the US to address its dispute concerning the social media platform through dialogue.

The deadline for the popular app to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the US is September 17, after US President Donald Trump extended it for the third time.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's January inauguration.