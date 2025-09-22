Trump reveals Rupert Murdoch and son could be among TikTok's US investors

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said on Sunday that media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his eldest son Lachlan could be among the investors who will take control of TikTok in the US.

Rupert Murdoch (l.) and his son Lachlan could be among the investors who will take control of TikTok in the US. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The government has forcefully sought to take TikTok's US operations out of the hands of Chinese parent company ByteDance for national security reasons.

Since returning to power in January, Trump has repeatedly delayed implementation of the ban while a deal has been sought.

He has negotiated with Beijing to sell the platform's US operations to a consortium of investors he describes as "patriots," including ally and tech giant Oracle's boss Larry Ellison, and entrepreneur Michael Dell.

On Sunday, he added more names to that list.

"I hate to tell you this, but a man named Lachlan is involved... Lachlan Murdoch, I believe," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

"And Rupert is, is probably going to be in the group. I think they're going to be in the group. Couple of others, really great people, very prominent people."