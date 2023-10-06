Father and son on TikTok get Hollywood's attention after viral Capitol attack sketch

A father and son duo on TikTok went viral for their hilarious take on the January 6 Capitol attacks. Now, Brice Gonzales and his dad have Hollywood's attention.

Alvin, Texas - A father and son duo on TikTok went crazy viral after they posted a sketch making fun of the January 6 Capitol attacks. Now, Brice Gonzalez and his father Randy have the attention of an Academy Award-Winning Director.

Randy and Brice Gonzales went did a parody of an interview with one of the Capital rioters. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@enkyboys Five-year-old Brice and his dad, Randy Gonzales, better known on social media as Enkyboys, have been winning over the hearts of people around the world with their hilarious sketches and strong comedic timing. After countless sketches and skits, the comedy father and son duo have seen their increasingly popularity reach a level where even the biggest names in Hollywood can't help but take notice. The duo’s hilarious recreation of an interview with a rioter who stormed the US Capitol on January 6 got them 6.7 million views on TikTok and managed to catch the eye of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay.

Ava Duvernay wants to work with Enkyboys in major collab

Known for her highly-acclaimed films like Selma (2014), 13th (2016), and A Wrinkle in Time (2018), Duvernay (48) has joined the masses praising the pair.

And she didn't just express her admiration – Duvernay took to Twitter to express her interest in working with Brice and Randy. “I’ve watched four different videos of this kid over the past 25 hours in which he mimics four very different kinds of characters," she wrote. "My new goal of 2021 is to meet him and cast him in something somewhere somehow. Also his partner. Obsessed.”

Father and son TikTok duo Enkyboys are ready for their newly ambitious career

If the talented twosome didn't know what a phenomenon they had become, getting lined up for a role by one of Hollywood's top directors would certainly have done the trick! Duvernay's tweet got over 100,000 likes and it didn't take long for Enkyboys to get in touch. Indeed, it seems that there may be a beautiful collaboration on the very near horizon.