Montana becomes first state to pass statewide TikTok ban

Helena, Montana - After months of increasing political hostility towards TikTok , Montana has become the first US state to pass a bill imposing an outright ban on the platform.

Montana's House of Representatives on Friday passed SB 419, a bill that prohibits the download of TikTok in the state.

Anyone who makes access to the app possible would be fined $10,000 per day, starting January 2024. Users, on the other hand, are not targeted.

The bill is now heading to the desk of Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, who previously signed a bill banning TikTok from government devices. Similar measures have been taken in nearly half of US states, as well as on a federal level.

It's not entirely clear how a total ban would work in practice, since app stores have previously argued that they can't "geofence" individual apps, making them unavailable for people in certain states.

Given the sheer breadth of the ban, legal challenges are expected.