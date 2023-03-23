TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew defends the app's safety in Congress amid increasing bans

Washington, DC - TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has testified before Congress to address the cybersecurity concerns surrounding the popular video-sharing platform.

Chew defended TikTok during Thursday's hearing, TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms.

The hearing comes amid increasing bans on the app, which has over 150 million users in the US, due to concerns that the Chinese government can access sensitive user data.

"Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew said.

He reassured the committee that all US user data is "stored on American soil, by an American company overseen by American personnel."

When pressed about China's control over TikTok, Chew affirmed that the app "is not available in mainland China" and that its current headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore.

"I'm not saying that the founders of ByteDance are not Chinese, nor am I saying that we don't make use of Chinese employees, just like many other companies around the world," he said.

Despite Chew's reassurances, many members of Congress continued to push back against the app.