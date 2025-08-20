Niece of Scientology leader David Miscavige goes viral with tell-all TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Jenna Miscavige Hill, the niece of Scientology leader David Miscavige, recently went viral as she launched a TikTok account to recount her experiences growing up in the church.
Last week, Jenna shared her very first video on the platform, in which she recounted how she was born and raised in the church and was never allowed to live with her parents throughout her youth.
When she was seven years old, Jenna claimed she was forced to sign a "billion-year contract to dedicate my soul to Scientology's paramilitary organization."
From ages 12 to 18, she was moved around the country, was "physically restrained" from making contact with her family, and worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week for only $12.
In 2005, at age 22, Jenna escaped the church after they attempted to separate her from her husband, and the church subsequently harassed her, had her followed and spied on, and caused problems at her place of work.
Two years later, she began speaking out about her experience, and in 2013 she published her book Beyond Belief: My Secret Life Inside Scientology and My Harrowing Escape.
Since her first video, Jenna has posted six more, with at least two reaching over a million views. In one, she explains "I speak out because I don't want any other children to live this experience."
David Miscavige's rapid rise in Scientology
Scientology is a religious movement, which many critics have labeled a cult, formed in 1954 by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard.
A young David Miscavige was introduced into the church in the 60s by his father, Ronald Miscavige, and advanced rapidly in its ranks, even working closely with Hubbard, as he was labeled a prodigy.
When Hubbard passed away in 1986, Miscavige delivered the news to the church and eventually took over as leader.
A number of members of Miscavige's family have left the church in recent years, including his father, who, similarly to Jenna, wrote a memoir titled Ruthless: Scientology, My Son David Miscavige, and Me.
Scientology has been the subject of scrutiny for many years, as it has faced countless allegations of illegal activity, such as kidnapping and abuse, yet remains a powerful institution allowed to thrive in the US.
Many celebrities – mainly actors – are current or former members of the church, including Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes, Elisabeth Moss, and John Travolta.
