TikTok follows X's lead with new crowd-sourced debunking tool

Washington DC - TikTok on Wednesday rolled out a crowd-sourced debunking system in the US, becoming the latest tech platform to adopt a community-driven approach to combating online misinformation.

TikTok has rolled out a new crowd-sourced debunking system in the US called Footnotes. © Unsplash/@collabstr

Footnotes, a feature that the popular video-sharing app began testing in April, allows vetted users to suggest written context for content that might be wrong or misleading – similar to Community Notes on Meta and X.

"Footnotes draws on the collective knowledge of the TikTok community by allowing people to add relevant information to content," Adam Presser, the platform's head of operations and trust and safety, said in a blog post.

"Starting today, US users in the Footnotes pilot program can start to write and rate footnotes on short videos, and our US community will begin to see the ones rated as helpful – and rate them, too," he added.

TikTok said nearly 80,000 US-based users, who have maintained an account for at least six months, have qualified as Footnotes contributors. The video-sharing app has some 170 million US users.

TikTok said the feature will augment the platform's existing integrity measures such as labeling content that cannot be verified and partnering with fact-checking organizations, such as AFP, to assess the accuracy of posts on the platform.

The crowd-sourced verification system was popularized by Elon Musk's platform X, but researchers have repeatedly questioned its effectiveness in combating falsehoods.