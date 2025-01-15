TikTok is reportedly making plans ahead of looming shutdown deadline

Culver City, California - TikTok may shut down its US app on Sunday if the Supreme Court rules in favor of a ban, reports suggest.

TikTok may immediately shut down on Sunday if the Supreme Court rules in favor of a ban. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of a federal TikTok ban, the social media site will be forced to shut down unless it can quickly find a US buyer.

The Information, citing two people close to TikTok, revealed that the company is preparing itself for a total shutdown on Sunday if the law comes into place, and not just a removal from the app stores.

Under the law, TikTok can still operate within the US, at least for the time being, but it will not be available for download.

According to reports cited by The Information, if the ban takes effect, users opening the app will be greeted with a link to a website with information about the ban.

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, reportedly wants to also allow users to download their personal information.

The Supreme Court is expected to uphold the ban, despite President-elect Donald Trump's calls for a pause in proceedings.

As a result, users are increasingly flocking to alternative Chinese app RedNote.

Early this week, rumors circled that far-right billionaire Elon Musk might be in the running to buy TikTok off ByteDance and integrate it into X.