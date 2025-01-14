China reportedly looking at Elon Musk as shock solution to TikTok ban
New York, New York - Chinese officials are reportedly exploring a potential sale of the US division of TikTok to far-right billionaire Elon Musk as the company faces a potential ban.
According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials are exploring the possibility of X, which Musk owns, taking over the US operations of TikTok from current owner ByteDance, creating a hybrid platform and satisfying the requirements of a bill signed into law last year,
Washington has accused Beijing of using TikTok to collect data and spy on users, as well as spread propaganda, something that both China and ByteDance have strongly denied.
If TikTok were to be sold to Elon Musk, its estimated purchase value would be between $40 to $50 billion, the report suggested.
In a response to the original report, a TikTok spokesperson told the Guardian: "We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction."
ByteDance and Musk opposed to impending TikTok ban
ByteDance is currently appealing the ban at the US Supreme Court. There is a tight deadline, however, as the law is set to come into effect on Sunday, January 19.
President-elect Trump has asked for the ruling to be put on hold and the ban to be paused until after his January 20 inauguration, having voiced his support for TikTok.
Musk bought X (then Twitter) for $44 billion in 2022, drastically changing the platform through massive layoffs and a pivot to extreme right-wing content.
He has also opposed a ban on TikTok ban, calling it "contrary to freedom of speech and expression."
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa & AFP/Ryan Collerd