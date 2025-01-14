China reportedly looking at Elon Musk as shock solution to TikTok ban

New York, New York - Chinese officials are reportedly exploring a potential sale of the US division of TikTok to far-right billionaire Elon Musk as the company faces a potential ban.

Chinese officials are reportedly interested in selling the US division of TikTok to far-right tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk. © Collage: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa & AFP/Ryan Collerd

According to Bloomberg, Chinese officials are exploring the possibility of X, which Musk owns, taking over the US operations of TikTok from current owner ByteDance, creating a hybrid platform and satisfying the requirements of a bill signed into law last year,

Washington has accused Beijing of using TikTok to collect data and spy on users, as well as spread propaganda, something that both China and ByteDance have strongly denied.

If TikTok were to be sold to Elon Musk, its estimated purchase value would be between $40 to $50 billion, the report suggested.

In a response to the original report, a TikTok spokesperson told the Guardian: "We can't be expected to comment on pure fiction."