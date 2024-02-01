TikTok pulls Taylor Swift and more popular artists in rights feud with Universal Music Group
Santa Monica, California - Music by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and other popular artists can no longer be heard on TikTok after a breakdown in negotiations with music group Universal over issues of compensation.
All recorded music licensed to Universal Music Group has been removed from TikTok's music library since Thursday, and all videos containing music licensed by Universal have been muted.
The previous licensing agreement between UMG and TikTok expired on January 31st.
After the talks broke down, Universal on Tuesday accused TikTok of "trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."
Among the issues raised in the negotiations were appropriate compensation for artists and songwriters, online safety for users, and the protection of artists from the harms of artificial intelligence, the company added.
TikTok said in a statement that it was "sad and disappointing that Universal Music Group has put their own greed above the interests of their artists."
Universal Music Group's roster includes many of the biggest names in the business
Universal's repertoire of artists is immense and – in addition to the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande – includes Kendrick Lamar, U2, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, and countless other music icons.
Despite TikTok's huge user base, it accounts for just about 1% of Universal's total revenue, the label said.
Universal noted other problems such as large amounts of AI-generated recordings on the platform, alongside what it called a lack of effort to deal with infringements on artists' music.
Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms globally with more than one billion users.
The app has established itself as a major onramp for emerging artists and was used as a promotional tool by music labels.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Solen Feyissa & SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP