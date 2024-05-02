TikTok reaches music licensing deal with Universal, ending feud

New York, New York - TikTok and Universal announced a new music licensing agreement Thursday, ending a months-long dispute that saw popular music expunged from the social media platform.

The companies released a joint statement that said the new deal included "improved remuneration" for artists and songwriters under the Universal Music Group (UMG) umbrella and will also assuage concerns over the growth of AI-generated content on TikTok.



Universal chairman Sir Lucian Grainge said "this new chapter in our relationship" would "drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetization."

The deal "focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry, and the welfare of the creative community," he said.

TikTok's CEO Shou Chew similarly said "we are committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG's amazing artists and songwriters, and deepen their ability to grow, connect and engage with the TikTok community."

The deal wraps up closely watched negotiations that saw a breakdown earlier this year, with the companies – two of the most powerful players in the music and tech industries – publicly criticizing each other as they jockeyed for leverage.