Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban for the fourth time after bragging about "deal" with China
Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended a delay on enforcing a ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese owner.
The announcement, made through an executive order, came despite Trump telling reporters earlier Tuesday that the US and China had reached a deal over a new ownership structure for the US business of the hugely popular video-sharing app.
The extension follows previous delays issued in January, April, and June as the administration navigates the complex legal and national security implications surrounding TikTok's operations in the US.
The latest delay was set to expire on Wednesday, which would have enabled a US law signed in 2024 by then-president Joe Biden to force the closure of TikTok in the US because of its Chinese ownership.
The legislation was designed to address national security concerns over TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance and its potential ties to the Chinese government.
But Trump, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.
Donald Trump hints at "very big companies" vying to buy TikTok
The app has faced scrutiny from US officials who worry about data collection and content manipulation. TikTok has repeatedly denied sharing user data with Chinese authorities and has challenged various restrictions in federal court.
"We have a deal on TikTok; I've reached a deal with China. I'm going to speak to President Xi [Jinping] on Friday to confirm everything," Trump told reporters on Tuesday as he left the White House for a state visit to Britain.
"We have a group of very big companies that want to buy it," Trump said, adding that he would "hate to see value like that thrown out the window."
China also confirmed what both sides on Monday called the "framework" of a deal that would be finalized in the phone call between the two leaders.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP