Trump extends delay on US TikTok ban for the fourth time after bragging about "deal" with China

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended a delay on enforcing a ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese owner.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday extended a delay on enforcing a ban against TikTok until December 16, marking the fourth postponement of a law designed to force the app's sale from its Chinese owner. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The announcement, made through an executive order, came despite Trump telling reporters earlier Tuesday that the US and China had reached a deal over a new ownership structure for the US business of the hugely popular video-sharing app.

The extension follows previous delays issued in January, April, and June as the administration navigates the complex legal and national security implications surrounding TikTok's operations in the US.

The latest delay was set to expire on Wednesday, which would have enabled a US law signed in 2024 by then-president Joe Biden to force the closure of TikTok in the US because of its Chinese ownership.

The legislation was designed to address national security concerns over TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance and its potential ties to the Chinese government.

But Trump, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.