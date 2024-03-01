Universal Music lashes out at TikTok as licensing standoff continues

New York, New York - Universal Music Publishing Group has claimed TikTok is refusing to respond to concerns over artificial intelligence in an ongoing dispute, saying "they simply do not value your music."

Universal Music told its artists TikTok does not "value" their music as a standoff over licensing and other issues continues. © IMAGO / SOPA Images

The companies have failed to come to an agreement in contract renewal discussions over payments to artists, as well as AI and online safety.



The impasse could mean more musicians face the prospect of their work disappearing from social media platform TikTok, which has driven music consumption over recent years. Tracks by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and other popular artists have already been removed.

"TikTok is removing UMPG songs because there is no license in place," the record label said in a statement to its songwriters.

"As you may have heard, to date, they have not agreed to recognize the fair value of your songs, which so many other digital partners around the world have done."

"In addition to fair compensation for your songs, the negotiations have also focused on two other critical and equally important issues: protecting you, human artists and songwriters, from the harmful effects of AI; and online safety for TikTok's users, including your fans which include young children."