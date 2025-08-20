White House starts TikTok account as platform remains in legal limbo

Washington DC - The White House launched a TikTok account on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump continues to permit the Chinese-owned platform to operate in the US despite a law requiring its sale.

Donald Trump's White House has launched a new TikTok account. © Lionel BONAVENTURE and JIM WATSON / AFP

"America we are BACK! What's up TikTok?" read a caption on the account's first post on the popular video sharing app, a 27-second clip.

The account had about 4,500 followers an hour after posting the video. Trump's personal account on TikTok meanwhile has 110.1 million followers, though his last post was on November 5, 2024 – Election Day.

TikTok is owned by China-based internet company ByteDance.

A federal law requiring TikTok's sale or ban on national security grounds was due to take effect the day before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

But the Republican, whose 2024 election campaign relied heavily on social media and who has said he is fond of TikTok, put the ban on pause.

In mid-June, Trump extended a deadline for the popular video-sharing app by another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the US.

That extension is due to expire in mid-September.